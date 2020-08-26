KTH1: V shares a song snippet from his mixtape; Jimin let in awe of his best friend's voice and idyllic lyrics

  1. Home
In a behind-the-scenes clip from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 1, we see Jimin and J-Hope listening to a song from V's upcoming KTH1 mixtape. Jimin gushed about his '95 line member's vocals and idyllic lyrics while asking Taehyung to write a song for him too.
Even though In the SOOP BTS ver. has only unveiled one episode out of eight till now, ARMY are still loving to see the members getting some much-needed downtime away from their hectic work schedules. From Jimin wearing a hanbok to Jin enjoying his fishing adventures, the boys completely embraced the healing trip into the woods with open arms and made the most of it. Before Ep 2 comes out, ARMY was blessed with 10 minutes of behind-the-scenes from Ep 1 and as expected it was shenanigans galore.

However, ARMY couldn't get over the one moment when they heard V playing a song inside the car that they hadn't heard before. It was a single from his highly-awaited mixtape KTH1 which Taehyung wants to release before 2020 ends. Jimin who was driving the car with J-Hope in tow complimented his '95 member saying, "Your voice is so good. You're really good at writing idyllic lyrics. I really want you to write one for me. Write me one," to which a happy TaeTae complied, "I'll write you one." ChimChim demanded, "Write me one by the end of August," to which Taehyung looked unsure saying, "By the end of August? Okay."

"You promised," Baby Mochi quipped and proceeded to get a pinky-promise from TaeTae! Moreover, the lyrics that could be heard via @doyou_bangtan's translation goes like: "Will you please dance with me ‘cos I can’t live without you."

Check out the short clip of V, Jimin and J-Hope from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 1 Behind below:

Can V release his mixtape KTH1 already, pretty please?!

