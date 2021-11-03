Kumail Nanjiani ADMITS Chloe Zhao tricked him into performing the Bollywood dance number in Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani reveals some behind-the-scenes discussions that he had with director Chloe Zhao over his Bollywood dance number in Eternals. The actor admitted that he wasn't prepared to perform the dance, and was instead told that it would be a Bollywood action sequence!

During an interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when the host asked him about his huge Bollywood dance number in the movie, Nanjiani hilariously revealed that Zhao tricked him into performing the dance and he had no idea that their plan was to include a dance number rather than an action sequence.

Revealing how he had to practice the dance number for four months to finally get it right, Nanjiani said, "She [Chloe Zhao] lied to me, she put a lie in the script." While speaking to Fallon, Nanjiani even gushed about the dancers who were accompanying him. "I walked into the gym, where we were doing the rehearsal, and I got really emotional. There were, like, 50 South Asian people...So many years, you barely have any South Asian people and suddenly there’s like 52 of us in one scene, you know?” he said while poking fun at his own dance skills.

Nanjiani stated that out of the 52 people in the scene, he was the only one in focus who wasn't a professional dancer. "It’s a little tough because there are 52 people and 51 of them are professional dancers, and the one who’s in focus is really trying to hang on," he revealed.

Eternals is slated to hit the theatres on November 5.

ALSO READ: 10 Bollywood actors who'd be PERFECT as Marvel's new superheroes if Eternals had a DESI remake