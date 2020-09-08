  1. Home
Kumail Nanjiani on The Eternals: It's the most epic, hilarious and moving project I've ever been a part of

While we have to wait a while to watch The Eternals which releases in 2021, Kumail Nanjiani teased MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans on what they can expect from the Chloé Zhao directorial. Check out the 42-year-old actor's tweets below.
If 2020 hadn't been riddled with COVID-19, we'd be inching closer to the release of The Eternals, which would mark the entry of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and many more into MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). However, such is not the case! For the unversed, the Chloé Zhao directorial centers on a group of immortals called Eternals who reunite to save earth against the Deviants. The Eternals also stars Kumail Nanjiani who will be seen in the role of Kingo, a fellow cosmic-powered Eternal.

Taking to Twitter, Nanjiani was nothing but praises for his The Eternals director as he tweeted, "Working with Chloé has been one of the most thrilling and satisfying experiences of my career. I'm excited to see her films for decades to come and grateful I get to be a small part of one of them. A visionary and a true filmmaker." When a fan requested him for any news related to The Eternalswhich has been now been pushed back to a 2021 release instead, Kumail tweeted, "I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes."

"But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It's the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I've ever been a part of. And it's massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I've ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day," the 42-year-old actor added.

Check out Kumail Nanjiani's tweets on The Eternals below:

Are you excited to see Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo in The Eternals? Share your excitement with us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kit Harington on The Eternals getting delayed due to coronavirus: I don't know what's happening right now

The Eternals is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

