Kumail Nanjiani flaunts drool worthy Wolverine transformation; Hugh Jackman thinks he looks ‘cool’

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine on the big screens before finally saying goodbye to the Marvel character in 2017. He left his fans craving for more and they still believe that no one can play the character better than Hugh. In his latest Instagram post, The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani paid tribute to the beloved actor and his ripped physique by posing as the popular MCU character and the result is perfection! Hugh thinks so too.

Kumail recently took Instagram by storm after he started showing off his perfectly chiselled body on Instagram. The actor opened up about all the handwork that went into transforming his body for his upcoming MCU film and his fans couldn't stop gushing. For the latest issue of Men's Health magazine, Kumail posed as the X-Men character and flaunted his ripped body in all its glory. Speaking with Fox News, Hugh praised Kumail’s picture and said he looks cool. Complementing the actor, The Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winner said anyone who has done all this hard work should definitely take off his shirt.

Wolverine is hands down one of Hugh’s most celebrated roles. However, the actor recently revealed that he doubted himself back when he started working on the film. The actor opened up about all the criticism he received for his acting choices during the initial years of his career. While he would sometimes doubt his decisions, the actor said that he stuck through it all and eventually those criticisms became his assets.

