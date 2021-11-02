Kumail Nanjiani recalls his 'embarrassing' stunt performances in Eternals: Well, I tried

Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani says he performed his own stunts in Eternals.
Kumail Nanjiani has recently revealed how his stunts were shot in Eternals. During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Nanjiani admitted to having performed his own stunts in the movie and shared how the cast and crew had prepared for the same.

When asked by the host whether he performed his own stunts, Nanjiani said that he "tried" to do them on his own. "There’s the big scene in the movie where I have to sort of do like 10 different moves and then shoot the bad guy, when I trained, they were like, ‘Just do it one step at a time, because we’ll just do one shot, you set up, do another shot, we’ll string it together,'" he added. Nanjiani, who plays 'Kingo' in the movie recalled how director Chloe Zhao wanted one of the stunts to be filmed in a single shot. While he initially thought the idea was "really look," he later ended up giving 30 shots of the said stunt. "It’s really, like, embarrassing, because there are people just watching you...and out of 30 times, the last two I nailed," he proudly revealed.

However, later when he was walking by the set, Nanjiani recalled having noticed a guy who was wearing the same clothes as his character while performing the said stunts!

Eternals is slated to release on November 5. A Chloe Zhao directorial, the movie stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari.

