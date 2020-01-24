Kumail Nanjiani REVEALS The Eternals is by far the most epic MCU film

As per the latest reports on the MCU film, Kumail Nanjiani spoke to Entertainment Weekly for an interview and said that The Eternals was by far the most epic MCU flick yet.

Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani who is fresh off from his successful stint in the hit comedy titled Silicon Valley, is all set to play the character of the immortal warrior named Kingo in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film called The Eternals. The actor who received a lot of appreciation for his role in Silicon Valley. The actor Kumail Nanjiani is not leaving any stone unturned for his preparation as the character named Kingo. Kunal who is a fan of superhero films recently shared a picture of himself with toned abs on his Instagram handle and the fans went gaga over his toned physique.

As per the latest reports on the MCU film, Kumail Nanjiani spoke to Entertainment Weekly for an interview and said that The Eternals was by far the most epic MCU flick yet. He further adds that this film has thousands of years included in its timeline. The story of the much awaited film, The Eternals is the most interesting science fiction story ever and the fans have not seen anything like this before, says the actor enthusiastically. Kumail Nanjiani did not fail to mention that he feels lucky to be working along with such a brilliant star cast of the MCU film including the director of the film, Chloe Zhao. Whats more is that the actor Kumail Nanjiani is dishing about some never heard before facts like, the upcoming film, The Eternals is the most crucial science fiction drama ever made in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The statements from the Silicon Valley actor have generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members with respect to the film. Now, the fans of the MCU films are looking forward to this one.

(ALSO READ: The Eternals: Marvel confirms Avengers: Endgame sets up film; Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden's roles explained)

Read More