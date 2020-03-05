Kumail Nanjiani REVEALS he is playing a Bollywood star in The Eternals; MCU film to feature a dance number

During a recent interview, The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani revealed that he will be playing a Bollywood actor in the MCU film. The Chloé Zhao directorial will also feature an elaborate dance number with 50+ dancers.

MCU's (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Phase 4 begins with Black Widow, which is up for an April 2020 release. Furthermore, we will be introduced to the immortal alien race who was created 7000 years ago and protect humanity in The Eternals. The Chloé Zhao directorial is jam-packed with star power as it stars Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Don Lee and Kumail Nanjiani, just to name a few. The filming for The Eternals began last year and continues on with a high-octane action sequence filmed recently in London.

Kumail will be seen playing the role of Kingo and in a recent interview with Collider, the Silicon Valley star revealed that he will be playing a Bollywood actor in the MCU film. "A lot of it takes place in the present day. My character, for instance, is like 'OK we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.' So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re supposed to keep quiet and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star," Nanjiani disclosed. But, that's not all! The actor will also be seen performing an elaborate Bollywood dance number in the upcoming movie.

"I was like, we went from, like, none of us, to so many in one scene! I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It’s really a workout... and you know, there's like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there's me!," the 42-year-old actor quipped to Collider as his recent physique with the six-pack abs went viral and had everyone salivating!

The Eternals is slated to release in India on November 6, 2020.

