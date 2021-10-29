Kumail Nanjiani REVEALS how Chloe Zhao tricked him into doing a Bollywood dance sequence in Eternals

Marvel's most-anticipated film, Eternals is only weeks away and excitement surrounding the same has been on a high. The film's trailers and promos have promised an exciting entry into phase four of Marvel with a new set of heroes and a diverse cast that look beyond perfect to take on the superhero roles. With the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani making their Marvel debut with this film, it feels even more special.

During Eternals' virtual global press conference, which Pinkvilla attended and which saw the cast, the film's director and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios in attendance, the discussion about Marvel's first Bollywood dance sequence was brought up. Kumail Nanjiani who will essay the role of Kingo acts as an undercover Bollywood star on Earth and it's for this side of him that we will see him perform an exciting number.

Kumail spoke about how the dance sequence wasn't something he was convinced about and that it was a surprise that director Chloe Zhao sprung upon him. "When we first talked about the movie, she was like, 'There's a Bollywood dance sequence,' and I was like, 'Chloe, I don't think I can do that.' She's like, 'Okay, we'll make it a Bollywood action scene.' And then soon as I got to London, she's like, [LAUGH] 'It's a dance sequence", Nanjiani said.

Adding on about how he was eventually convinced to trust Zhao and Marvel's creative vision, he said, "And I was like, 'Get me a dance teacher right now then.' And Nileeka who did the choreography was wonderful. Worked with me for months and months to do that because it was so outside my comfort zone. But really, you know, ultimately, for me, all that came down to trust. It really did. You know, on the macro level, trusting Kevin because he's made so many MCU movies, and they're all great."

Ever since it was confirmed that Eternals will have a Bollywood-style dance number, Indian Marvel fans have been particularly looking forward to it.

Eternals is all set to hit the screens over the festive time of Diwali in India as it releases in theatres on November 5, 2021.

