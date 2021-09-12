Kumail Nanjiani REVEALS what he learnt from Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek on Eternals set

Kumail Nanjiani is all set to make his Marvel debut with Eternals and in his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor dished out on his experience of working on the film and especially its star-studded cast. The film also marks the foray of Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek into the MCU universe and Kumail couldn't stop gushing about what it was like working with the two celebrated actresses.

While Nanjiani will be seen essaying the role of Kingo in the film, Jolie stars as the warrior Thena whereas Hayek will be seen as Ajak in Eternals. Considering the film's trailer looks absolutely stunning, Nanjiani was asked about the behind-the-scenes environment while working on the film and whether the eclectic cast of the film got along well.

The 43-year-old comedian was all praises for Jolie as he mentioned how the actress would hang out on set and was always with everyone instead of heading to her trailer after her scene. Adding on how it was a learning experience for him to work with the likes of Jolie and Hayek, Kumail said, "They are amazing. I have learned so much from watching both of them. Just how to be a pro, you know? I was so impressed. They are always on time, they know all the words, they are very thoughtful about how they work and they really wanted to create a family", via ET.

The actor stated that both Jolie and Hayek are fantastic in the film and well with those words, our excitement to catch the film has heightened even more.

Eternals consists of a massive cast including Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. After facing several delays amid the pandemic, the film is slated for a November 5, 2021 release.

