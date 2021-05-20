Kumail Nanjiani will be portraying Chippendales founder Somen Banerjee in the limited series ‘Immigrant’

In the eight-episode limited series, Kumail Nanjiani will be playing Somen Banerjee an Indian-American entrepreneur who started a male striptease group Chippendales in the US.

Kumail Nanjiani is the discovery who more or less discovered himself by discovering that the story of his life could be made into a great film called ‘The Big Sick’. He had been through the tale personally, he wrote with his wife Emily Gordon and became a force to reckon with in Hollywood. Proof of such is his presence in The Eternals of MCU, where he is playing a superhero, whose other identity is a Bollywood star. Kumail has practically changed his physical being into playing the part and now the flag of his success is being carried forward by a limited series called ‘Immigrant’.

Kumail will be portraying the lead character of an Indian-American Somen Banerjee who rose through the ranks in 1979. Somen started a dancing group called Chippendales which eventually became a male striptease group that became rather popular in North America with its hub in Los Angeles nightclub. Hulu has greenlit an eight-episode limited series on the man to be portrayed by Kumail. The production work on the project has not begun yet and a release date is not finalized. Kumail is no stranger to television as he has played a consistent character through all six seasons of Silicon Valley. He has also made appearances in shows like Portlandia, Franklin and Bash, and Adventure Time.

The forthcoming series is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Robert, Kumail, Limelight's Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, and Emily V Gordon as well as Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi, who will also write on the series. 20th Television will produce.

