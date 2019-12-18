Kumail Nanjiani's trainer opens up about how the star achieved his ripped body

Kumail Nanjiani's trainer opened up about how the star achieved his ripped body. Read on to find out.

Kumail Nanjiani took the internet by storm earlier this week after revealing his deliciously buff new body with a shirtless picture on Instagram. In the caption, the actor detailed how, after being cast in Marvel’s The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, he went to work with a team of trainers to transform his body. While the comment section was loaded with his fans drooling over his ripped body, there were few who wanted to know how he managed to get into such good shape. We might have an answer to that question.

TMZ recently released an exclusive video of the actor training in the gym. The clip featured Kumail lifting heavy weights and working his way to a flawless body. Furthermore, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kumail’s personal trailer Grant Roberts opened up about the Oscar-nominated screenwriter’s journey to a perfectly sculpted body. The trainer recalled that when Kumail walked into his gym, back in January, the actor was new to the idea of training and had no idea about how it all worked.

Roberts asserted that Nanjiani followed a disciplined routine both inside and outside the gym. “The time in the gym is very intense, even if you’re training an hour or an hour and 15 minutes per day. The rest of the time outside the gym is just as important,” Grant said. The trainer further went on to talk about how impressed he was with Nanjiani's commitment to staying in shape even after they worked together. He asserted that during the training session, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter constantly pushed himself through, even though the process was painful.

