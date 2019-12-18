Kumail Nanjiani's trainer opens up about how the star achieved his ripped body
Kumail Nanjiani took the internet by storm earlier this week after revealing his deliciously buff new body with a shirtless picture on Instagram. In the caption, the actor detailed how, after being cast in Marvel’s The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, he went to work with a team of trainers to transform his body. While the comment section was loaded with his fans drooling over his ripped body, there were few who wanted to know how he managed to get into such good shape. We might have an answer to that question.
TMZ recently released an exclusive video of the actor training in the gym. The clip featured Kumail lifting heavy weights and working his way to a flawless body. Furthermore, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kumail’s personal trailer Grant Roberts opened up about the Oscar-nominated screenwriter’s journey to a perfectly sculpted body. The trainer recalled that when Kumail walked into his gym, back in January, the actor was new to the idea of training and had no idea about how it all worked.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Roberts asserted that Nanjiani followed a disciplined routine both inside and outside the gym. “The time in the gym is very intense, even if you’re training an hour or an hour and 15 minutes per day. The rest of the time outside the gym is just as important,” Grant said. The trainer further went on to talk about how impressed he was with Nanjiani's commitment to staying in shape even after they worked together. He asserted that during the training session, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter constantly pushed himself through, even though the process was painful.
