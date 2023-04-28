Kung Fu Panda 4: Jack Black shares details about release date, plot and more

'Kung Fu Panda' is an animated franchise that has enthralled millions of people all around the world. The plot of the movie revolves around the adventures of Po Ping, a gigantic panda, who is chosen as the prophesied Dragon Warrior and eventually becomes a master of Kung Fu.

DreamWorks and Paramount Pictures have made millions of dollars from the first three films of the franchise. Given its massive fan following and demand, it was expected that the film would come with the fourth installment, which is now scheduled for March 2024 release.

What to expect in the new installment?

Jack Black took to the stage to share some dramatic details of the film. According to Black, Kung Fu Panda 4 will be presenting ‘Po’ as he is getting ready to become the Valley of Peace's new spiritual leader. But, in order to take on this new position, he must find a replacement for the chosen Dragon Warrior. Po hires an apprentice of his own. However, a new villain appears along the road! This new foe is the Chameleon, who has the ability to summon demons from the past. Po must fight his way past all of these villains to save the day. In addition to this, Mitchell would be directing 'Kung Fu Panda 4'.

When will Kung Fu Panda 4 be released?

The upcoming installment will premiere on March 8, 2024.

Fans reaction:

KFP 4 is expected to release next year and fans are already buzzing with excitement. One user commented, “KFP is one of the few franchises that, despite already ending perfectly(imo), I don't mind more films. The villains are always just so entertaining.” Another person wrote, “This dude's credits are so hit and miss imo. But I really like his hits, so I have hope.” A third person posted a meme with a quote, "This is cinema."

