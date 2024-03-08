Kung Fu Panda Star Jack Black Releases Full Cover Of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time, Fans Say 'This Is The Version We Need'

Kung Fu Panda, the beloved animated film, follows the journey of Po, a clumsy panda who dreams of becoming a kung fu master. Voiced by Jack Black, Po's adventure unfolds as he trains under the wise Master Shifu to protect his home from the villainous Tai Lung. The film's heartwarming message of self-discovery and perseverance captivates audiences of all ages. At the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4, Jack Black shared insights into his musical endeavors, including a unique rendition of Britney Spears' hit song Baby One More Time.

Jack Black releases Britney Spears Baby cover

A week following the viral explosion of Jack Black and Kyle Gass's animated rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time, the comedic duo, famously known as Tenacious D, have released an extended version of the performance.

Posted on Jack Black's social media channels, the new rendition lasts a minute and a half and is complemented by a music video filmed at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4 in Los Angeles. In the music video, Black dons a panda-themed suit in black and white, engaging in lively dancing and karate antics alongside various members of the Kung Fu Panda film series cast and crew. Notable appearances include Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, and Ke Huy Quan, alongside Black's musical partner, Gass. Po, the protagonist of Kung Fu Panda, also makes multiple cameo appearances. True to form, Black infuses the song with his signature hard rock flair, a vocal style that gained prominence following his memorable role in School of Rock.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Viola Davis Talks Voicing The Chameleon For Kung Fu Panda 4; Says It Gave Her ‘A Sense Of Freedom To Just Be Silly’

Jack Black talks about Britney Spears cover song

During the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4, The Hollywood Reporter had a conversation with Jack Black who talked about Britney Spears' cover song. He said, “You know what the director, Mike, said, ‘Hey we would love to have a Tenacious D song for the end credits.’ And I said, ‘Really? Can we do Britney Spears?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do Hit Me Baby One More Time’ for the kung fu aspect of that song.”

He continued, “So we got in the recording studio and we did it and we’re really proud of the track,” Black continued. Watch the music video below: “We shot a little impromptu music video in Kyle [Gass’s] hotel room and it’s gone crazy viral. It’s exciting.”

Kung Fu Panda is releasing in theaters on March 8.

Fans Reacts to Jack Black on Britney Spears song

The fans of Kung Fu Panda expressed their excitement and lauded after Jack Black shared Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time cover song.

One Instagram user wrote, “Jesus Christ… can you SANNNG!!! I think I like this better than the original,” and another said, “This is the version we need! Perhaps do a duo w Ms Britt!”

One more Kung Fu Panda fans expressed, “The perfect cover does not ex……. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” and another wrote, “🐐 we need another tenacious D album.”

A fan praised Jack Black adding, “Best. Version. Ever. What an absolute gem of a person you must be,” and another said, “The cover we never knew we needed 🔥.”

ALSO READ: Kung Fu Panda 4 Super Bowl TV Spot Shows Jack Black's Po Facing Off Against Baby Bunnies And A Wicked Chameleon