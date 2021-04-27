KUWTK alum Kendall Jenner is the ‘happiest she has ever been in a relationship’ with athlete Devin Booker?

After a rare sighting of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, a source recently opened up about their super-private relationship.

Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner was recently spotted with boyfriend Devin Booker in New York, while the duo looked chic in coordinated outfits as they grabbed a bite to eat, this was one of their rare sightings. Post the sighting, an insider spoke to People magazine and gave details into Kendall and Devin‘s relationship.

“This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship,” the insider shared. “She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now.” They added that while Kendall is still “very private about their relationship” it’s “obvious that they have something special going on.”

If you missed it, back on Valentine’s Day, the 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to share a photo with the 24-year-old pro basketball player. In the photo, which you can see on Elle, Kendall is laying down on a kitchen counter while Devin lays on top of her. Kendall has a big smile on her face, while Devin hides his face behind Kendall‘s arm. She also added a white heart emoji to the photo while she tagged him in the pic. Over on his own Instagram, Devin shared a video of Kendall playing around in his backyard with his dog, while sharing a photo of he and Kendall laying together in the grass. He captioned both posts with orange heart emojis.

In the past, Kendall Jenner has been linked to many famous musicians and athletes and has managed to keep most of her romances private. From singers Harry Styles and Nick Jonas to basketball stars Ben Simmons, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's dating history is made up of high-profile men.

