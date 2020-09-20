  1. Home
KUWTK alum Kourtney Kardashian SLAMS troll for questioning her friendship with Tik Tok star Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian recently clapped back at a social media user who commented on her friendship with 19-year-old social media star Addison Rae. Scroll down to read what she said.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian is defending her friendship with Addison Rae. The 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday (September 19) to share a whole bunch of photos lounging in her pool with the 19-year-old TikTok star. “Two more days of summer,” Kourtney captioned the post.

 

People then took to the comments to criticize the friendship. “This friendship still weirds me tf out,” one user wrote, while another added, “she's 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools.” Kourtney then clapped back at the second critic, writing, “Do you suggest a better place. I’m looking for ideas…”  

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two more days of summer.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

In case you missed it, during a recent interview, Addison opened up about how she met Kourtneyand became such close friends with her. The 19-year-old social media star said that she met the 41-year-old reality star through a mutual friend to surprise Kourtney‘s 10-year-old son Mason. 

 

“I met Kourtney through a friend, through [David Dobrik],” Addison said during an appearance on the Tom Ward Show. “We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok.” “I kind of just stuck around and we got really close,” she said. “We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

 

