KUWTK finale: Kourtney Kardashian reveals she has reached her 'breaking point', says 'I'm not happy'

The finale episode of season 17 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was a cracker. The episode kept fans of the show hooked on to it as the Kardashian sisters and momager Kris Jenner tried to mend strained relationship. They also took it up a notch higher when they dressed up like each other and imitated the family members. The finale episode of KUWTK also saw Kourtney Kardashian threatening to quit the show. It all started when the 40-year-old Poosh founder was critiqued by her own sisters for not filming the show enough.

Kourtney revealed on the show that her priorities are to spend more time with her three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five. Speaking about it, Kourtney also had a heated argument with Kim. Kim said, "That's a whole other conversation," when Kourtney added, "No, it's not. Cause we're not gonna keep having it."

To this, Kim replied, "If everyone acted like you did, filming-wise, then we'd absolutely have no show." The Poosh founder then went on to say, "I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. Why do I have to say it 25 times?. I'm not gonna change my mind." The entire argument left momager Kris Jenner 'frustrated and anxious'.

Kourtney pointed out that she has reached her 'breaking point'. "What I'm saying is, I'm getting to the point where I'm not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It's not all about filming this show. It's about enjoying. That's why we're doing this, so we then have time to enjoy. If we don't have time to enjoy, bye, I'll do something else," Kourtney concluded.

