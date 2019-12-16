KUWTK finale: Kris Jenner, Khloe, Kourtney & Kim Kardashian put on an epic show as they imitate each other

The season 17 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end with the Kardashian-Jenners coming together for one big family meal in Wyoming and impersonating each other.

After another season of extreme drama and troubles, the finale episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was aired on Sunday evening and it proved to be rather fun and an epic one. The season 17 of KUWTK came to an end with the Kardashian-Jenners coming together for one big family meal in Wyoming and dressing up as each other. Each member impersonated someone from the family and the result was quite hilarious. Fans of the show had a ball as Kourtney revealed that it was Kris' idea to dress up like each other.

The Kardashians and Jenner's took it rather seriously and went all out for the same. Khloe Kardashian was the highlight as she came dressed as mum Kris Jenner. Complete with short hair and similar makeup, Khloe imitated Kris to the T. As part of her act, Khloe said, "I have my Kylie, my billion-dollar baby. Now she will always be the dearest in my heart for a billion reasons." Kris on the other hand took on Khloe's role.

Up next was Kourtney Kardashian who dressed up as sister Kim Kardashian. This season saw Kourtney and Kim feuding quite a bit. Kourtney put on a full show as she aped Kim's long tresses and oversized glasses. She hilariously said, "My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy, I have seven stylists to put me in sweats and leggings," adding, "No one would be anywhere or anything without me." Kim also got a chance to imitate Kourtney and had a ball doing it. "I really have such appreciation for all of my girls. And, you know, I think the thing I love the most is their sense of humor," Kris concluded.

Check out this epic family photo of the Kardashians from the season finale:

