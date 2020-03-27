KUWTK: Here’s what led to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s physical fight in the new season

Check out what led to Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s physical fight in the latest episode of KUWTK.

Ever since the makers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians teased the physical fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in the brand new season, the fans were eagerly waiting to catch the sisters in action. The first episode of the new season 18 gave us all the action we were hoping for and now we finally know what lets to the catfight between the sisters. It all started with a discussion about work ethics.

During the discussion, Kourtney expressed how she is struggling with striking a balance in her work life. “I'm also not only shooting for our show today, but I'm also shooting Architectural Digest for my home. So, I'm just being torn in a lot of different directions. And, after being off for a month, it just gives me anxiety knowing that I'm going to be having no real privacy. There's probably going to be 40 people in my house today,” she said in the episode.

“She could've made the decision to quit, she chose to not quit,” the 35-year-old Good American mogul noted. Kourtney continued to bug her sisters while they were discussing a bill for a family vacation and 40-year-old complained about unexpected costs. When Khloe decided to confront her sister about her behaviour, Kourtney asked her to stay out of it. “Then, don't talk about it in front of me,” Khloe snapped at her sister. Further in the show Kim and Khloe tried to confront her sister and that led to the big fight.

“Let's just move on,” Kourtney said. “But I can't just move on from everything and let you be a ******* forever,” the Revenge Body host replied. Responding to Kim and Khloe, Kourtney said she felt like the two were ganging up on her. Khloe even passed a remark about Kourtney’s work ethics. “You act like I don't do s--t! You have this narrative in your mind…I will literally f** you up if you mention it again. But, honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f***** ass off."

As Kourtney got angrier, it was Kim’s smile that ticked her off and she launched a bottle at Kim. “I will literally f--k you up,” Kourtney yelled. "What the f** is wrong with you? Don't ever come at me like that. I swear to God, I'll punch you in your face," Kim snapped. And that was it! After the verbal fight, the two sisters kick, slap and punch each other. While Khloe did try to pacify the situation, it was useless. ALSO READ: Meghan Markle BANS Prince Harry from travelling to the UK & meet Coronavirus infected Prince Charles

