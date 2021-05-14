KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian unsure about surrogacy to have a second baby with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian said she was 'second guessing' surrogacy to have a second child with Tristan Thompson on the latest episode of KUWTK.

While Keeping Up With the Kardashians is all set to wrap up with 20th season as its final run, the latest episodes of the show have gotten everyone hooked to them. From Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship to now Khloe Kardashian's second baby, the final season is addressing a lot of key issues. In the recent episode of the show, Khloe was seen discussing using a surrogate to have a second child with Tristan Thompson.

The episode saw Khloe discussing how "overwhelming" the process of surrogacy is as she was seen second-guessing her decision about the same. In the episode's confessional, Khloe revealed why Tristan and she are considering using a surrogate. She explained, "A few months ago, Tristan and I made embryos, and during that time, I was also told that I would not be smart if I carried my second pregnancy, I would be high risk and to explore surrogacy options, so Tristan and I have decided that's what we're going to do. I have a surrogate agent who is, you know, sort of filtering through who they think might be the best fit for me and my family", via People.

Further in the episode, the couple was seen discussing the process of surrogacy with a therapist where Khloe mentioned that she would be open to have multiple children in case of an embryo split resulting in the surrogate carrying twins. Although to Kardashian's surprise, she was soon warned that while it's her baby, the surrogate is allowed to terminate a pregnancy if she isn't willing to carry multiples.

Following this, Khloe said, "I mean, I know it's her body but I still didn't know it was really her choice and that might be really naive to say but I mean this is a big eye-opener. "I'm definitely second-guessing a couple things." Khloe later also admitted to her mother, Kris Jenner that the process seemed quite "overwhelming." Khloe further concluded revealing that she's hopeful to find a suitable surrogate within a year after thinking over things.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her again? Sydney Chase alleges he hooked up with her

Share your comment ×