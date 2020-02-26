KUWTK: Kim Kardashian punches sister Kourtney Kardashian as they get physical while fighting; WATCH

Kim Kardashian got into a very physical fight with her Kourtney and ended up throwing a punch at her. Check it out.

The preview of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is out with a high dose of drama. The clip features Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney getting into a very physical fight. The video begins with Kourtney and Khloe yelling at each other. "Why do you have to have an attitude?" Khloe asks. Kourtney replies by saying “Just don't involve yourself in business that is not yours.” “Then don't talk about it in front of me," Khloe replies. Although Kim initially tries to stay away from the confrontation, she eventually ends up getting into a fight with Kourtney.

In the clip, Kourtney yells at Kim saying, “You have nothing to say,” and throws a water bottle at her and it all goes south after that. In the very next scene, Kim can be heard saying “don't ever come at me like that,” while throwing a punch at her sister. Following this, the two can be seen trying to pin each other down on the floor. In the video, Kim also tells Khloe that she invited her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, to dinner and the revelation catches Khole by surprise.



Check out the video here:

The first episode of KUWTK season 18 will come out on March 26, 2020. Meanwhile, Kourtney has, in past, sparked controversy regarding her involvement in the family's reality show, with her sisters claiming that she is not working as such as the rest of them. This also fuelled rumours about her exiting the show. In November 2019, she addressed the rumours and asserted that while she is trying to spend more time with her kids, she is not saying goodbye to the reality show. Khloe, however, stated that the show could smoothly continue even if Kourtney decided to leave.

