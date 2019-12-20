KUWTK: Kris Jenner keeps a wax figure of herself at home; Check out Kim Kardashian's hilarious reaction to it

Kris Jenner keeps a wax figure of herself at home and Kim Kardashian's has the perfect reaction. Read on to find out.

Kris Jenner keeps a wax figure of herself at home, and Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen cannot get enough of it. In her recent Instagram post, Kim revealed that her mother, Kris has a wax statue of herself in her home and shared a video of the same on her story. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed her fans the sculpture, which looked strikingly similar to her 64-year-old mom. “The wax (museum) has given my mom her wax figure to have just sitting at her bar. But you guys have no idea how real this looks,” Kim told her fans.

Further, zooming in on the figure’s face, Kim pointed out how the statue is extremely detailed and everything on the face, right down to her hairline and freckles are on point. “It's wearing her favorite Dolce tux. I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is,” she added. Shortly after her daughter posted the video, Kris also shared a video of Kim seeing the figure for the first time. “Oh my God, what is that? That is so funny. Oh my God, this is so crazy and real,” Kardashian exclaimed in the clip.

After introducing it to Kim, Kris showed the figure to model Chrissy Teigen and unlike her daughter, Teigen silently stared at it in awe. “Okay Chrissy is obsessed with me, truly. She's staring at me like it's me, but it's not even me,” the media mogul said. After staring at it for a couple of seconds, the cookbook author came back to her senses and asked, “Does it have nipples.”

