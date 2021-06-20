  1. Home
KUWTK Reunion: Amid Kanye West divorce, Kim Kardashian ADDRESSES Van Jones and Maluma dating rumours

During Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain Part 1, Kim Kardashian spilt the beans on the various dating rumours she's been subjected to since the 40-year-old reality star's split from husband Kanye West.
June 20, 2021
Kim Kardashian thinks Maluma is "such a nice guy" Van Jones sent a hilarious text to Kim Kardashian about their dating rumours.
Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split speculations were confirmed with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filing for divorce in February, the former has been wrapped up in various dating rumours. From CNN host Van Jones to Latin Grammy winner Maluma, many celebrities have been linked with the 40-year-old reality star. To be noted; Kanye, 44, seems to have already moved on with supermodel Irina Shayk, 35.

During the tell-all reunion special - Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain Part 1 - Kim finally broke her silence on said dating rumours while interestingly, not denying that she's currently in a relationship. About Jones, 52, Kardashian quipped with a laugh, "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I am so grateful,'" via Entertainment Tonight. As for Maluma, 27, Kim disclosed that she's met the musician only a handful of times in Miami. "[Maluma's] such a nice guy," Kim gushed.

When it comes to what she's looking for in a relationship, Kardashian admitted that since getting together with Kanye, she's changed a lot. "What I was looking for and who I was years ago was completely different than who I am today... Just someone that would understand what this life is about, though. I value privacy and I just want something that's really real," Kim revealed while adding how she would be open to dating a non-celebrity.

What do you have to say about Kim Kardashian's comments on her dating life post divorce from Kanye West? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on what led to her divorce from Kanye West; Says ‘He will always be family’

Meanwhile, Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain Part 2 will air today, i.e. June 20, at 8 pm PT/ET on E!

Credits :Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain Part 1,Entertainment Tonight

