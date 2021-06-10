KUWTK Reunion: Kardashian-Jenners spill the tea on Tristan's cheating scandal, Kourtney's new romance and more

The promo of Andy Cohen's reunion episode with Kardashian-Jenners is here and the host is far too excited to be "grilling" the famed family for the first time ever.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is all set to wrap up their final season with a bang as they all come together one last time in a reunion special episode with Andy Cohen. An explosive new teaser of the special episode has now been released and it shows the Kardashian-Jenners answering some tough questions. At the start of the teaser, we hear Cohen excitedly saying, "For the first time ever, I’m grilling the Kardashian-Jenners."

Further on we see members of the Kardashian-Jenner family including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall along with Scott Disick seated along with Andy Cohen as they discuss everything, literally everything. In the teaser, we see Khloe being asked about Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

Also, Scott Disick is asked about his and Kourtney's relationship and whether he has given his "blessing" for the Poosh founder's new romance with Travis Barker. The special episode will have the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family discussing all 20 seasons of their popular show which comes to an end this Thursday.

In the teaser clip, Kris Jenner also answers the reason their famed show is coming to an end after 20 seasons to which Kris then responds candidly, "We’re all feeling a little bit overwhelmed. We’ve done it for so long."

The teaser promises to leave answers to several juicy questions asked by Cohen to a cliffhanger, leaving fans even more eager to catch the much-awaited reunion. The special episode with nothing left "off topic" is all set to air on June 17, 2021, as confirmed in the new promo.

