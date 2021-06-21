KUWTK Reunion: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS whether she trusts Tristan Thompson after cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian revealed that Tristan Thompson and her became "great friends" during the final season of the show and spoke about their reconciliation during the reunion episode.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may have ended but the drama isn't over yet. After wrapping up the show in its 20th season, the Kardashian-Jenner family sat down for a reunion episode with Andy Cohen as host and addressed everything they have been through and what lies ahead. Among the many topics that came up, the second part of the reunion had Khloe Kardashian open up about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

Khloe answered Cohen's questions about reconciliation with Thompson following their 2019 split due to his infidelity. Khloe admitted that she got back together with Thompson the first time because she was "overwhelmed by" the media attention on their life and also since she had just welcomed their daughter True.

Talking about his cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods, Kardashian agreed that it took a longer road to reach a point of reconciliation. When asked by Cohen if she trusts Tristan now, following his infidelities, Kardashian said, "I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things... What I need to find out, everything comes my way. I just need to trust and focus on today and go day by day. I can't worry too much about everything else", via ET.

Khloe also revealed that during the filming of the final season of the show, Tristan and her weren't together but became "great friends" during the time. Talking about the same, she said, "It just was this natural progression. I'm not saying that's what I would encourage other people to do, it's just what naturally happened with him and I".

The couple towards the end of season 20 on the show were seen discussing the possibility of having a second child via surrogacy.

