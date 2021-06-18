KUWTK Reunion: Kylie Jenner says she's 'not thinking about marriage' at the moment

After Travis Scott referred to Kylie Jenner as "wifey" recently, fans will be surprised to hear Jenner's response about marriage on the KUWTK reunion episode.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently made headlines for their red carpet outing in New York that seemed to hint at the duo's rekindled romance. Reports also suggested that the duo is romantic again although it seems a marriage may not be on cards anytime soon for the duo. As it was suggested earlier, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion indeed seemed to have discussed all when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner family including a Kylie Jenner wedding.

The makeup mogul addressed the question about her marriage and revealed if she's game to tie the knot anytime soon. While Kylie expressed that she would love to get married "one day", as per Page Six, she brushed off the possibilities of any big news coming from her soon by saying, "not thinking about marriage."

Jenner's marriage talk may certainly have left fans surprised considering Travis recently gave a shoutout to Kylie at the New York event where he called her "wifey." The duo made their first red carpet appearance since their split recently and with the rapper confessing his love for Jenner and their daughter during the awards speech, many expected an impending wedding from the duo.

Although, a source close to the two informed E! recently, "They have a great thing going right now and are really happy. They have truly always loved each other but needed a break during a busy time in their lives to figure it all out" suggesting that they may still be taking things slow.

Kylie and Travis have been spending a lot of family time together for their three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The duo had recently also taken her on a vacation to Disneyland.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly 'romantic again' and happy with the direction they are headed in

Share your comment ×