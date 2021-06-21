KUWTK Reunion: Scott Disick REVEALS if Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have his 'blessing'

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian shed light on their relationship, its breakdown, and what lies ahead in the KUWTK reunion's second part.

The second part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion special with Andy Cohen saw Scott Disick joining the Jenner-Kardashian family. Disick was a regular on the show due to his on and off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian for over a decade. With both Scott and Kourtney having moved on from each other now and being in separate relationships, were asked about what they thought about it.

In the final part of the reunion, Scott and Kourtney spoke about their relationship and also discusses what led to their separation. While Kourtney maintained that Scott "will always be family", she admitted that it was his substance abuse issues that were the main reason for their split.

While addressing each other's new romances, Disick was asked about Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker and if they have his blessing, Scott said, "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy", via ET.

Kourtney too responding to Disick's relationship maintained, "Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing." Disick is currently in a relationship with model Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Kourtney and Scott officially split in 2016. The duo share three kids together, 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign. During the reunion, Scott also mentioned that he plans to share with his kids how he struggled with substance abuse and let them in on his darker moments saying, "I don't think any of them have any idea the struggles that I've had. But I plan to tell them because I didn't have that growing up."

