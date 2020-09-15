KUWTK’s latest trailer hints at Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick having another baby; Watch

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 19 trailer just released and it is teasing the possibility of not only Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick getting back together, but also having another baby.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians may be coming to an end very soon, but that does not mean that the last few episodes won’t be filled with a ton of drama! The new trailer for the upcoming season, airing this Thursday on E!, was just revealed and one moment, in particular, has fans talking.

Specifically, fans noticed a moment at the end of the teaser that has Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in the spotlight. In one moment, the whole family is together when Kim says, “Scott‘s like, ‘we’re going for baby number four.’ Is that serious I want to know?” “Are you pregnant?,” Khloe can be heard saying.

Watch the intriguing trailer below:

Keeping up with us is a full-time job. Don't miss the season premiere of #KUWTK this Thursday 8/7c only on E! pic.twitter.com/g40jSJHC1p — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

In case you missed it, earlier this week Kim Kardashian announced that the upcoming season of their beloved reality TV show will be the last and final one. The 39-year-old reality star and media mogul took to her Instagram account on Tuesday (September 8) to deliver the news with an official statement.

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote in the note. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives,” Kim added. “Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” she confirmed about the upcoming final season.

