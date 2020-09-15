  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KUWTK’s latest trailer hints at Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick having another baby; Watch

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 19 trailer just released and it is teasing the possibility of not only Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick getting back together, but also having another baby.
202869 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:11 pm
KUWTK’s latest trailer hints at Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick having another baby; WatchKUWTK’s latest trailer hints at Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick having another baby; Watch
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Keeping Up with the Kardashians may be coming to an end very soon, but that does not mean that the last few episodes won’t be filled with a ton of drama! The new trailer for the upcoming season, airing this Thursday on E!, was just revealed and one moment, in particular, has fans talking. 

 

Specifically, fans noticed a moment at the end of the teaser that has Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in the spotlight. In one moment, the whole family is together when Kim says, “Scott‘s like, ‘we’re going for baby number four.’ Is that serious I want to know?” “Are you pregnant?,” Khloe can be heard saying.

 

Watch the intriguing trailer below:

In case you missed it, earlier this week Kim Kardashian announced that the upcoming season of their beloved reality TV show will be the last and final one. The 39-year-old reality star and media mogul took to her Instagram account on Tuesday (September 8) to deliver the news with an official statement.

 

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote in the note. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

 

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives,” Kim added. “Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” she confirmed about the upcoming final season.

 

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian start filming KUWTK final season post announcing the end of the series

Credits :Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 20 hours ago

Love you hope kook love you BTS love u ARMY whenever wherever

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement