Kyle Chandler reveals why he thinks Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber is a true 'American' story

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, which comes out on Voot on February 28, is based on Mike Isaac's bestselling book of the same name and stars Joseph Gordon Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman. While Joseph stars as Uber's co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick and Uma will be seen as Arianna Huffington, The Huffington Post's co-founder, who was an Uber board member, Kyle portrays Bill Gurley, a plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling on Uber's success and then has to live with the consequences.

During Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber's Virtual Press Day, Chandler participated in a roundtable interview, which Pinkvilla attended. Amongst the questions asked, the 56-year-old actor, who has starred in several hit TV shows like Bloodline, Grey's Anatomy and The Lyon's Den, was quizzed on what about Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber made him say yes to the project. "What happened was, once I read the book, after reading the book, it dawned on me that this is what I consider a true American story and I want to be part of a true American story because this is a story that I knew nothing about. I mean, just absolutely nothing," Kyle revealed.

It's [Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber] an important story to tell because this isn't the only company that is changing the world right in front of our faces that we don't know anything about and it's not just what they do that make our lives so much better, but it's what they're doing, possibly that we need to be curious about, that we don't know about, that might not be making our lives better. Kyle Chandler

"It's like all of a sudden, something, aliens just landed. Where did this come from? And I just knew after reading that book, that regardless, I wanted to be part of this story. And, I also knew at that point to who's involved in it, who is making it, the reputations of the people and how talented... then I found about the actors they're bringing in. It all turned into one of those deals where you get a sheet paper with pros and cons, and I do this with every job, and the pros kinda outweighed the cons, greatly," Chandler continued.

"And I'm so glad I did because it also turned out... I'm realising now after watching the first four episodes and some of the comments that people are having and these discussions today, that it's an important story to tell because this isn't the only company that is changing the world right in front of our faces that we don't know anything about and it's not just what they do that make our lives so much better, but it's what they're doing, possibly that we need to be curious about, that we don't know about, that might not be making our lives better. So, and I think those are the questions hopefully that this show and future parts of this anthology, if you will, maybe they'll bring up those questions. So, I'm glad to be part of this, proud to be part of it," the Friday Night Lights star further added.

Following up, another question was posed on why Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is an "American" story and given how he's played a lot of "American" characters, how is Bill Gurley one too. "Yeah! Well, I mean, when I say... you think of like "The Great American Tragedy," "The Great American Story," "The Great American..." It's just something that happened in my own backyard that I didn't know anything about and actually, that is truly a misnomer because Uber is obsequious around the world. It's not a truly American story, but it happened in my own backyard and so, I like calling it a, it's just a truly 'American' story that most Americans don't know. Most people don't know this story, I don't think, and that's what makes it so incredible to me," Kyle shared.

"It is really like pulling the curtain behind The Wizard of Oz, 'Aha! Look at this! Where'd you come from?' And it just raises so many questions, how that could be. I mean, just the mere fact that something like this story, behind the scenes, went on and it didn't make it out until Mike Isaac wrote the story in book form and shared it with us. But, anyway, I was flabbergasted that I had no clue that this went on and it makes you curious about what else goes on and that's really important," Chandler concluded.

Now, we're left even more curious to see how layered Emmy and SAG winner Kyle Chandler's portrayal of Bill Gurley is going to be in Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber!

