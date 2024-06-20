Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Gift Their 16-Year-Old Daughter a USD 90,000 Porsche Amid Their Split

Both Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have managed to stay relevant by featuring in reality shows. The individuals split after being married for 27 years.

Despite being separated, they came together to celebrate their 16-year-old daughter Portia’s birthday. The couple gifted their daughter a black Porsche. Read ahead to know Portia’s reaction.

What was Portia’s reaction to her Porsche?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband celebrated their daughter's birthday in a grand way by gifting her a USD 90K Porsche in black, per Page Six.

On Tuesday, a video of Portia being surprised was posted on her elder sister Sophia on her TikTok account. As the family walked out the front door, her parents asked, “Whose car is that?”

Portia was surprised upon receiving her gift. She got emotional and said, “Are you serious?” A red bow topped the car, complementing the entire look. She hugged a woman standing beside the car as she wittily said, “Portia’s new Porsche.”

As per the outlet, the car seemed to be a Cayenne Coupe. The price of the car ranges between USD 84,700 and USD 203,000.

Portia was joined by her elder sisters Alexia, 28, and Sophia, 24. The 24-year-old who recorded her reaction captioned the video saying, “Surprise.”

Advertisement

More about Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky’s relationship

The former couple announced their separation in 2023 after being together for 27 years. As per the outlet, the two lived together for some time but Mauricio moved into his West Hollywood pad.

In May, during Richards's appearance on the Bi*** Bible podcast, she said, “I always knew when that day came it would feel strange, very real all of a sudden,” adding, “And that’s exactly what happened.”

She added that the day Mauricio moved out was very strange as she came to her home and everything was so quiet. She has also dropped Mauricio’s surname from her Instagram handle but she has still “wife” written in her bio.

ALSO READ: 'You Will Understand When You See The Finale': Andy Cohen On Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Getting Axed For First Time