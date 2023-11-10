Kyle Richards opens up about her anxiety issues after quitting alcohol; DEETS inside

Kyle Richards, a well-known actress, has opened up about the positive impact of her alcohol-free lifestyle on her mental health. Speaking exclusively to Page Six at BravoCon in Las Vegas, she revealed her lifelong battle with anxiety and how sobriety has surprisingly minimized her anxiety levels. Furthermore, the actress also celebrated for completing one year without alcohol consumption on her Instagram.

Kyle Richards shared that her anxiety decreased as she moved away from alcohol

In an interview, Richards revealed that her lifelong struggle with anxiety decreased significantly as she adopted an alcohol-free lifestyle. “I’ve suffered from anxiety for my entire life,” the superstar stated. “So to all of a sudden have my anxiety be so minimized at a time that it should be at its worst. I was really surprised by that. I don’t even take Lexapro anymore!” She continued, “I stopped drinking and I’m just doing everything I can to be as strong as I can. And it’s working. So I’m grateful.”

Kyle Richards celebrated one year of sobriety

In July, Kyle Richards marked a significant milestone – one year of sobriety. She celebrated this achievement by sharing her thoughts on Instagram. Her message resonated with those following her journey, as she explained the reasons behind her decision to abstain from alcohol. Richards stated, "Today marks one year alcohol-free for me 😊 A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink. First and foremost, I didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be. I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me."

She reflected on how alcohol negatively affected her well-being, stating, "Alcohol made me feel depressed the next day no matter how fun the night before was. And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days. I certainly don’t need to be adding any extra ones to that list."

Kyle Richards' experience serves as a testament to the transformative power of prioritizing mental health and well-being. Her journey is indeed a testament to her dedication and resilience.

