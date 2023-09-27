Kyle Richards sets the record straight about her 'fun girls trip' with Morgan Wade amidst romance rumors

The gossip surrounding Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her supposed relationship with country singer Morgan Wade has reached its peak. In a September 25, 2023 Amazon Live session, Kyle explained their true reason for going to Europe, squashing all rumors of romantic involvement.

Kyle's business trip to Paris

Kyle Richards clarified some things about her European getaway with Morgan Wade during her Amazon Live session. The 54-year-old reality star made it clear, it was all about business in Paris, France. Kyle revealed, we were in Paris shooting the docu and you have seen everything that’s online. There’s so much s**t that people make up and invent about the trip. I was like, ‘Why did you all lie and say all this s**t about the trip

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God there were cameras there!'” he joked in response to the rumors. ‘Pull yourself together, you know!’” She explained that it was “just a little girls' trip,” and she was so impressed with the crew that they made the whole thing a delightful experience. Rumors have spread alleging that Kyle is directing a documentary on Morgan Wade’s tour which has, by all accounts, fueled the romance rumors.

Kyle's relationship status

Kyle Richards’s relationship status has been questioned in particular, due to her “friendly divorce” from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, on July 3. The couple, who have four daughters together, released a joint statement denying reports of divorce, but Kyle later confirmed their split. In a statement they released yesterday they admitted the trials and tribulations of 2020 in acknowledgement of their mutual deep respect and love. Kyle asked the media and the public to respect their privacy, please don’t create a story that’s not true.

After her separation from Mauricio, Kyle Richards has been spending more time with Morgan Wade. In a fun twist, Kyle popped up in Morgan’s “Fall In Love With Me” music video, where the roles played by the duo were kissed. The pair also shared a BTS video from their artistic collaboration, which they jokingly called a way “to troll the trolls” in response to the continuing rumors of an affair.

Upcoming drama on RHOBH

Fans are eagerly waiting for what is going to happen to Kyle’s personal life on the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). Most notably, Kyle’s castmates, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais, have made references to her marriage struggles without going into detail (via Bravo). Erika Jayne told fans that Kyle and Mauricio are not getting divorced but admitted they hit a rough patch.

