Kyle Richards Talks About Her Daughter's School Makeup Routine; Shares She 'Can't Believe' What She's Seeing

Actress and socialite Kyle Richards is shocked to see her children so grown up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently spoke about her youngest daughter Portia and her make-up routine.

Kyle shares three daughters with Mauricio Umansky and her youngest Portia is already 16. The people who saw her as a toddler on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be surprised to know that she is almost a grown-up now, and her own mother can barely believe it.

Kyle Richards talks about her daughter’s makeup routine

While talking to PEOPLE about her latest skincare campaign with Peter Thomas Roth, and starring her second-oldest Alexia Umansky, Richards talked about how different her own makeup routine is from her youngest Portia’s.

“I watch Portia do her contouring on the way to school, and I just can't even believe what I'm seeing,” she said about her daughter. She then added, “I mean, the amount of lines going all over her face...then I just do my regular routine and I'm like, 'Is it that different?’”

As it turns out, Richards herself prefers a more streamlined, classic makeup look, while Portia, who is living her exciting teenage life likes to experiment with her looks. This means that although Kyle does not follow many social media makeup trends, she does take pointers from Portia.

Richards opens up about her daughter’s TikTok phase

Richards also spoke about how she herself does not follow a lot of social media makeup trends but prefers a classic look. However, her youngest is now at an age where she is always on TikTok and learns a lot of hacks from TikTok which she shares with her mother. So when Richards drives her to school every day, she gets to learn about everything that’s now cool on TikTok.

However, when it comes to makeup and skincare, Richards is the most similar to Alexia, 28, her second oldest daughter. Alexia told PEOPLE that she has learned everything from her mother and that she has always looked up to her.

Kyle shares another daughter, 24-year-old Sophia with Umansky. She shares her eldest Farrah Aldjufrie, who is 35 years old, with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

