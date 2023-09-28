Kylie and Kendall Jenner's stunning monochrome outfits at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie and Kendal Jenner, the most famous sisters of the Kardashian clan, just recently was seen at the Paris Fashion Week and was seen in a very eye-catching monochrome outfit while they were heading out for dinner night, Both were spotted at the Siena restaurant in Paris, Kendall was seen with head to toe in a black Bottega Veneta. And Kyile was into a whole white look.

Kendall and Kyile's outfits

Kendall Jenner made a very bold statement with her all-black outfits by Bottega Veneta. Her whole look was a black corset and was paired with a knee-length skirt featuring thigh-high splits. She completed her look with a turtleneck top and split kimono sleeves. Kendall completed her look with a pair of oxblood snakeskin boots and did an uptight sleek bun with a middle part, The most famous signature look, and as usual, she opted for minimal makeup and very defining eyebrows and pink lips. She opted for her signature look as she always does.

Kylie Jenner the cosmetic queen went with a whole white look that resembled Sportmax's spring-summer collection 2024. Her look featured a wraparound collar and a length of fabric incorporated into the structure of the dress that tied around her shoulders to dramatically drape down her back. She went with matching open-toed boots matching a white bag and to add a pop of colour she wore a very bold red lip and sunset-hued stole to complete her look.

Kendall and Kyile's Instagram moments

Both sisters never miss out on any chances to make their fashion on their respective Instagram accounts to share their stunning looks. Kendall posed in the hotel's well-lit hallway to resemble her stunning chic look. Meanwhile, Kyile chose to pose at the well-lit parking garage to model her bold look.

Recent photographs that were reported by Daily Mail showed Kyile and the actor Timothée Chalamet going to a wine bar and ice parlor in Paris for a casual outing. Fans also spotted a ring on Kyile's hand that was rumoring about their relationship with Timothee. But all the way it is an accessory, just placed at her ring figure has grabbed a lot of attention and connected it with the actor Timothee.

Kyile and Timothee's relationship has been blossoming since April, with sources revealing they were hanging out a lot with "hanging out and getting to know each other." Their romance has been evolving too much and fans are assuming she more happier to begin with Timothee rather than Travis also Kyile finds her happiness begins with the actor Timothee Chalamet. “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” a second insider told PEOPLE in September.“He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie,” the source added. “She likes that he is a private guy.”

