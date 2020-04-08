Kylie and Kris Jenner’s imitation of Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian’s fight will leave you in splits

Kylie and Kris Jenner teamed up to imitate Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians fight. During the memorable exchange, Scott was left puzzled by Kourtney’s “ABCDEFG” catchphrase, which instantly went viral and is also hit on TikTok. Taking a dig at the former couple’s argument, the mother-daughter duo recreated the KUWTK scene. In the video, Kris impersonated Scott and Kylie portrayed her sister Kourtney, and they lip synced along with the audio from the scene.

“So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?” Kris lip syncs. “ABCDEFG. I have to go,” Kylie mimics her sister while putting on her sunglasses. “What the heck does ‘ABCDEFG' mean,” Kris asks looking all confused. “It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over,” Kylie concluded. This moment from KUWTK has recently become a major trend on TikTok and many other celebrities have mimicked the scene, including Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend, Ashley Benson. In their video, Cara impersonated Scott and Ashley delivered Kourtney's immortal catchphrase.

Check out the video here:

kris and kylie jenner doing a voiceover of scott and kourtney haha y’all I cannOTTdealwiththisquarantinestayhomesowecangooutTTTTTT like right they’re so funny pic.twitter.com/zxpm2DzjfS — nico (@neekohchan) April 8, 2020

Kylie and Kris’s video comes days after Kourtney decided to take a step back from the reality show post a physical fight with her sister Kim Kardashian. Reacting to her decision of taking some time off, Kendall Jenner recently said that her sister’s breakup with Scott has something to do with her changed behaviour towards her family members. She even confronted Scott about it in the show, but the 36-year-old model completely denied the possibility. “I know how this happened. Honestly, I think starting with their breakup. I’m just saying, I think that situation might have mentally f***** her. And I don’t think she dealt with it,” she told Scott.

