Kylie Jenner achieves a MASSIVE milestone on Instagram; Becomes the first woman to reach 300 million followers

Kylie Jenner has achieved yet another milestone! On Thursday, i.e. January 13, the KUWTK star became the first woman ever to have 300 million followers on Instagram. She is the second to achieve such a feat after football royalty Cristiano Ronaldo, who stands strong at a whopping 388 million follower count. Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi stands beside Jenner at 300 million followers as well. Instagram's own account remains the most followed with 461 million followers.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has kept it low-key, ever since her partner Travis Scott's Astro World controversy. Kylie received major criticism for continuing to post on Instagram after eight fans lost their lives during the concert. The 24-year old makeup mogul, to avoid fanning the flames, retreated from the platform for some time. However, despite a regular dose of scandals and controversies, Kylie Jenner has kept her followers entertained with the most iconic feed ever, to say the least. With a carefully curated collection of more than 6000 posts, Stormi's mommy has had her fair share of trending photos and videos.

To celebrate Kylie Jenner's social media milestone, here's a call back to her most iconic moments on Instagram below:

Kylie Jenner announces her second pregnancy and shocks the world yet again

The KUWTK star attempts to share her story in a 1 minute and 30 seconds video, without the aid of her cult reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after its final season aired in 2021. Check it out HERE.

When two social media legends meet!

The young businesswoman collaborated with Youtube sensation and makeup artist James Charles for Halloween in the year 2020 and just like that, a headline was born. Check it out HERE.

Classy mother-daughter duo!

For Christmas of 2019, the Jenner sibling posted the cutest couple photo with her daughter Stormi as both wore custom-made emerald green ensembles. Check it out HERE.

Rise and shine, Kylie Jenner style!

If there's anyone who can take a joke, then it is Kylie Jenner. The celeb posted, passing a nod to her most viral meme, "Rise and shine," that went massively viral on all social media platforms thanks to her hilariously addictive tune. Check it out HERE.

Red romance alert!

Travis Scott, on his baby momma's 22nd birthday, filled her house with roses. Jenner shared a video of her rose red hall while Stormi plays in the background in the pool of roses. Check it out HERE

First child name reveal! After having a very private first pregnancy, Kylie posted this picture soon after she announced the birth of her child. Attached to that was a name in the caption - Stormi Webster. Check it out HERE.

Kylie Jenner is the epitome of iconic, and her Instagram feed is a testament to that!

