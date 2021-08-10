Kylie Jenner ADMITS to spending three and a half hours to apply makeup; Says ‘every second is worth it’

Kylie Jenner has opened up about taking three and a half hours to apply makeup, which has left many of her fans and followers in utter confusion. The businesswoman has recently posted a lengthy makeup routine on her YouTube channel featuring her makeup artist Ariel Tejada where Kylie admitted to spending a good amount of time on the makeup chair.

Jenner and Tejada also hinted at the former’s addiction to her cellphone! Tejada shared that the beauty mogul is always on her phone, and doesn’t give him full attention. “You’re always on your phone and sometimes I’m like: ‘Look up, look up, look down,” Tejada joked. Revealing certain important points from her beauty routine, Kylie also said that she works on her phone all the time and poked fun at her friend for being boring. “The only way I’m going to get through three and a half hours of makeup with you is if I entertain myself a little bit,” Kylie quipped.

While acknowledging the tedious process of sitting through a three-and-a-half-hour video, Jenner revealed that the duration is her least favourite from the entire process. She also didn’t forget to mention at the end, when she is fully ready, she feels ‘happy’ to have given that much time. Poking fun at Tejada again, Kylie revealed that the makeup artist ‘takes forever.’

On the occasion of her 24th birthday, Kylie also launched a limited edition jewellery collection for her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics. The media personality has been posting pictures on her social media account regarding the launch.

