Kylie Jenner is all for Travis Scott as she sports an 'Astroworld' sweatsuit while jewellery shopping

The beauty mogul was spotted by the paparazzi in a head-to-toe black Astroworld suit. She kept her style comfortable and was snapped stepping out of the store.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be a thing of the past, but the youngest billionaire is all about supporting her ex-partner and baby daddy Travis. While we still don't know what exactly went down between the much-in love couple, Kylie and Travis are still on cordial terms. However, Kylie took it up a notch higher when she stepped out in Calabasas, California wearing an Astroworld sweatsuit while jewelry shopping with mum Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

For the unversed, Astroworld is rapper Travis' album and also was the title of his tour earlier this year. The beauty mogul was spotted by the paparazzi in a head-to-toe black Astroworld suit. She kept her style comfortable and was snapped stepping out of the store. Kylie was seen driving a Bugatti while sucking on a blue lollipop after her shopping excursion, reported Just Jared. The mum of one, earlier in the day, teased a photo on Instagram in her beige bra and Travis even 'liked' the photo.

The couple called it quits in October. Despite the rumours, Kylie addressed the same on social media and said, "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" Kylie tweeted at the time. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority." Since their split, they have celebrated Halloween and Thanksgiving together

What are your thoughts on Kylie and Travis' relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More