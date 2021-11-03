Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi show off matching diamond rings from Travis Scott; See post

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner showed off a very costly set of diamond rings, but observant admirers couldn't help but notice another piece of jewellery on Stormi's finger. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old beauty entrepreneur rushed to Instagram to show off a lavish present from Travis Scott: a set of matching rings for herself and their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Scroll to see her post:

'Daddy got us matching rings,' the pregnant actress captioned the Instagram photo, which also had a mystery band on her wedding finger that was concealed by her sleeve. However, Kylie also posted a Boomerang of the ring and its two huge diamonds on her Instagram stories to make sure everyone got a good look. Meanwhile, Kylie's big sister and Stormi's aunt, Khloe Kardashian, couldn't believe her eyes. "Daaaaammmmmnnnnn," the Good American founder wrote in the comments. "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!"

Interestingly, Kylie's ring pictures come just days after she, Travis, and Stormi enjoyed their Halloween as a family. The beauty maven, who is expecting her second child with the rapper, shared a picture from their spooky season festivities. "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night," she wrote. The carousel of photos shows Kylie in a sleek catsuit displaying her baby bulge, and Travis, costumed as Michael Myers, travelling on a golf cart with their darling kid, who is dressed as a mermaid. Kylie and her mother, Kris Jenner, are also shown in the photos.

Meanwhile, Kylie announced in a touching video on Sept. 7 that she and her long-term love were extending their family. Kylie has been flaunting her easy maternity style since announcing her pregnancy.

