Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi show off matching diamond rings from Travis Scott; See post

by Itisha Arya   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 02:12 AM IST  |  10.8K
   
Kylie Jenner shared a photo
Kylie's ring pictures come just days after she, Travis, and Stormi enjoyed their Halloween as a family.
Advertisement

 

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner showed off a very costly set of diamond rings, but observant admirers couldn't help but notice another piece of jewellery on Stormi's  finger. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old beauty entrepreneur rushed to Instagram to show off a lavish present from Travis Scott: a set of matching rings for herself and their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

 

Scroll to see her post:

 

'Daddy got us matching rings,' the pregnant actress captioned the Instagram photo, which also had a mystery band on her wedding finger that was concealed by her sleeve. However, Kylie also posted a  Boomerang of the ring and its two huge diamonds on her Instagram stories to make sure everyone got a good look. Meanwhile, Kylie's big sister and Stormi's aunt, Khloe Kardashian, couldn't believe her eyes. "Daaaaammmmmnnnnn," the Good American founder wrote in the comments. "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!"

Interestingly, Kylie's ring pictures come just days after she, Travis, and Stormi enjoyed their Halloween as a family. The beauty maven, who is expecting her second child with the rapper, shared a picture from their spooky season festivities. "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night," she wrote.  The carousel of photos shows Kylie in a sleek catsuit displaying her baby bulge, and Travis, costumed as Michael Myers, travelling on a golf cart with their darling kid, who is dressed as a mermaid. Kylie and her mother, Kris Jenner, are also shown in the photos.

Meanwhile, Kylie announced in a touching video on Sept. 7 that she and her long-term love were extending their family. Kylie has been flaunting her easy maternity style since announcing her pregnancy.

ALSO READ:Kylie Jenner ANNOUNCES launch of new baby care line called Kylie Baby: 'I’m so excited'

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images,Kylie Jenner Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹39.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In India With Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable And Built In Mic-black

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In Ind...

₹699.00
₹1,999.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
View All