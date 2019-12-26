Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster are all about twinning this Christmas season; See Pics

Dishing out some major Christmas vibes, Kylie and Stormi twinned in white Pyjama suits as they posed in front of their Christmas tree on Christmas morning.

'Tis the season to twin! The Kardashians and Jenner's celebrated Christmas in one over-the-top bash. The party which was thrown by Kourtney Kardashian saw all the sisters under one roof as well as momager Kris Jenner. Kylie and Kendall Jenner as well as Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were dressed in their designer best for the annual party. One of the stunners of the night was beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster. The mother and daughter twinned in stunning emerald outfits. And while we thought that was it, the duo surprised fans in an adorable matching PJs set.

Dishing out some major Christmas vibes, Kylie and Stormi twinned in white Pyjama suits as they posed in front of their Christmas tree on Christmas morning. Kissing Stormi adorably on her face, Kylie held her close and wished her fans and followers a Merry Christmas.

The young billionaire also wore grey coloured socks with candy cane sticks. Their tree was surrounded with gifts and we wonder what Stormi may be getting this year. Just a few days ago, Stormi's grandmom Kris Jenner gifted her a life-size playhouse. It wasn't just any playhouse, but the one which Kylie played in as a kid and her early teenage years. The beauty mogul filmed the entire video and she as well as mum Kris Jenner couldn't help but get emotional.

Check out Kylie's Christmas posts below:

