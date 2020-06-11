  1. Home
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner hail their dad Caitlyn Jenner as 'Our Hero' as they celebrate Pride month

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner call their dad Caitlyn Jenner 'our hero' for coming out as a trans woman.
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner hail their dad Caitlyn Jenner as 'Our Hero' as they celebrate Pride month
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's father Caitlyn Jenner came out in the open about her experience as a transgender woman five years ago in April 2015. Born as a male, Caitlyn Jenner, earlier known as Bruce Jenner, was married to Kris Jenner. Speaking to People magazine, Caitlyn recently revealed how she spoke to her kids about her transition. She told about the same to each child one by one and decided to go ahead only after all of them agreed. "Honestly, if one of them had had a problem, I wouldn’t have done it," Caitlyn stated.

However, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have admitted that his transition has only brought them closer to their dad. "When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew. She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings so that was a big step for us," Kendall told People magazine for the Pride issue.

Kylie also had similar thoughts to share about her father Caitlyn, "My dad has always been an inspiration to me, from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot’s license. However, watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all," Kylie said and hailed her dad. Both the sisters also said unanimously, "She's our hero."

Caitlyn revealed that she did have her doubts about the whole process. However, when she saw her new driving license that read Caitlyn Marie Jenner, she became overwhelmed. "There I was. Caitlyn Marie Jenner. But then, I wondered, did Bruce deserve to be thrown away like this? He did a lot of good things. He raised 10 kids. But I wasn’t turning around," Caitlyn stated.

Also Read: Caitlyn Jenner REVEALS the real reason behind her split with Kris Jenner; Find Out

Credits :PeopleGetty Images

