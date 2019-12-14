Kylie Jenner and mum Kris Jenner are busy 'locking down deals' in fashionable outfits; Check It Out

The beauty mogul, who was declared as the youngest billionaire earlier this year, is keeping us hooked to her Instagram. Check it out below.

Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner mean business. The beauty mogul, who was declared as the youngest billionaire earlier this year, is keeping us hooked to her Instagram. From new announcements to her adorable daughter Stormi's videos, Kylie Jenner's Instagram is definitely an entertaining one. She took it up a notch when she shared a photo with mum Kris Jenner who is the driving force behind her enormous beauty brand. Posing in colour co-ordinated outfits, Kylie and Kris looked smart.

They kept their business spirit quite high as they wore stunning outfits. Kylie wore a complete white jumpsuit that flaunted her curves amply. Her one-piece outfit had several buttons and had a flared out cut below the knees. She also donned a pair of black heels, stylish sunglasses and carried a small black purse.

Whereas, mum Kris Jenner wore a pseudo-tuxedo top that consisted of a white button-down shirt, a bow-tie and black jacket. However, she ditched pants and instead opted for a sheer black skirt and paired it with black heels which had striking silver tips. Kylie captioned the photo, "locking down deals etc." Well, it wasn't a business event so to say but the ladies were dressed for a night out which also included Kris Jenner's longtime beau Corey Gamble. The trio headed out to a nightclub to party the night away.

Check out Kris and Kylie's look below:

Credits :Instagram

Read More