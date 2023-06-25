Kylie Jenner and Stormi donate toys during a Target run; Fans praise the star for being a good mother

Kylie Jenner has always been praised for her role as a mother. A recent video the 25-year-old posted on TikTok has fans gushing over her being a good mother. Kylie posted a wholesome video of her older daughter Stormi’s target run. The TikTok video gets even better when Kylie decides to donate more than a few toys with Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi donate toys

Kylie recently took to TikTok to post one more of Stormi’s Target run videos. Stormi’s agenda for the shopping trip was to get toys for herself. At the start of the video, the 5-year-old picked a few items for herself, but the video quickly took a sweet turn. "She woke up this morning. She said, ‘I want a mommy-daughter day.’” Kylie revealed. Kylie shared what their plans for the day were as she said, “So that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to Targét – Target. And then we’re gonna get ice cream.”

The clip showed Kylie and Stormi holding hands as they walked into the store. As the clip went on, the cart began filling up to the top. The items the duo purchased included sandals, flip-flops, and a Minnie Mouse backpack. When the video showed Stormi tossing another toy into the cart, Kylie revealed that all the toys in the cart did not belong to her daughter alone. "I told Stormi if we’re gonna get a toy, then we have to make a basket to donate,” the beauty mogul shared. The video ends with Kylie kissing her daughter on her cheek while saying, "I’m proud of you, my sweet baby.”

Fans react to Kylie and Stormi’s TikTok

In no time, fans spammed the comments sections with praise for Kylie for raising Stormi right. One fan wrote, "Kylie take this W for motherhood." Another added, "Love how you teach her to be kind and generous by donating."

A third commented, "Really appreciate you showing her the value of donating and helping others." A fourth fan praised Kylie for teaching her children valuable lessons, "Such a good mommy. I can't. Her upbringing is telling so much about how she's gonna treat others when she's older."

Kylie shares Stormi and her son Aire with rapper Travis Scott. Travis and Kylie have dated on and off since April 2017. The pair split for good in December 2022. Kylie is now rumored to be dating Dune actor Timothee Chalamet. Fans are speculating that Travis Scott is dating singer SZA.

