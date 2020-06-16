Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster twin in leather boots as they enjoy their 'Wild, Wild West’ getaway; See PHOTO

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster stun together in blue colour outfits and leather boots and we can't get over their OOTD.

Kylie Jenner and her little one Stormi Webster have been shelling out major mother-daughter goals time and again. Check out the beauty mogul's Instagram profile and you will find adorable pictures of her and her baby girl Stormi. From playing tennis together to chilling by the pool, trying out different hairstyles to cuddling together, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are one of the cutest duos. While the 22-year-old beauty stalwart undoubtedly looks flawless in her pictures, it wouldn't be wrong to stay that the 2-year-old is all set to give her tough competition.

Inheriting style from her mommy Kylie Jenner, 2-year-old Stormi is no less than a diva. The little child loves to be in front of the camera and never shies away from posing. Kylie is found raising the heat levels with her gorgeous pictures on Instagram while Stormi manages to take away the cake with her cuteness. Adorable swimsuits, pretty dresses, stylish athleisure, Stormi pulls it off all just like her mommy. Recently, Kylie Jenner and little Stormi headed for their 'Wild, Wild West’ getaway and the two posed together in stylish leather boots.

Kylie stunned in a light blue jacket and pants while Stormi wore a deep-sea blue coloured dress. Both of them wore a pair of stylish boots to complete their statement look. Kylie wore mustard yellow boots and matching gold shades while Stormi wore tan coloured boots. The little child cuddled with her mom but as always, Kylie had her sassy mode on as she posed for the picture. The mother-daughter duo was sitting close to a garden and enjoying the outdoor winds. "woke up in the wild wild west," Kylie captioned her post on Instagram.

It isn't the first time that Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster have won the internet with their amazing pictures. The little girl became internet's favourite child ever since Kylie shared her first picture with the fans. Stormi is two years old now and is getting cuter day by day. At times, she's seen playing in the swimming pool. Other times, playing tennis with mommy Kylie. Last, we saw her chanting 'patience, patience' when Kylie left her with a jar full of candies and asked her to wait until she returns from the washroom. A few days ago, Kylie styled Stormi's hair in a sleek bun and shared pictures of her 2-year-old on Instagram, blessing our feed with an extra dose of cuteness! As seen in the pictures, little Stormi is moving all around the house flaunting her new hairstyle.

Stormi, at the age of 2, is already a fashionista, courtesy mommy Kylie. The pictures show her hair pulled back into a cute bun, accessorized with purple clip and red clip on one side of her head. The little child wore a matching tie-dye T-shirt with red, purple, blue, and white colour splashed on it. Stormi paired up her stylish tee with gray shorts and socks along with sassy white sneakers. A couple of days ago, Kylie shared another loved up picture of herself and baby Stormi cuddling together in the garden and it's like every mom and daughter ever! Kylie is seen dressed in a printed outfit and fancy slippers. The beauty mogul is as always decked up while little Stormi is dressed in baby pink. "My remedy for everything," Kylie captioned her picture.

Kylie has been spending the most out of her time with her daughter Stormi. The beauty mogul is usually busy with work as she owns a beauty brand in her name, Kylie Cosmetics. The 22-year-old is the highest-paid celebrity in the list of Forbes top 100 highest-paid celebrities list. However, the social distancing phase has given her a lof of time with her daughter and she's making use of every moment. Kylie had recently shared a picture with baby girl Stormi gushing over how she was growing up so fast. A few days ago, she posted another picture cuddling with her, and its like every mother-daughter ever. She had also planned an Easter get together with ex Travis Scott in order to surprise Stormi.

