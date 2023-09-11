Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend NYFW dinner together following L.A. outing

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their romance public again as they attend a New York Fashion Week dinner

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalemet (Instagram)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been making headlines with their newfound relationship, and their recent outings have captured the public's attention. From their PDA-filled night at Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles to their appearance at a New York Fashion Week event, their budding romance continues to be in the spotlight.

A star-studded week

The week kicked off with a bang as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their first public appearance together, sharing affectionate moments during Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop in Los Angeles. This initial public outing set the stage for their growing connection. Fast forward a few days, and Chalamet invited Jenner as his date to a New York Fashion Week event. The dinner celebrated the launch of Haider Ackermann's beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader, and their joint arrival at the event sparked considerable excitement among attendees.

A memorable evening

The dinner, described by the French designer Haider Ackermann as "a family affair, just enjoying each other's company," drew a host of stars, including Jared Leto, Oscar Isaac, Sofia Coppola, and Amelia Gray Hamlin. An Instagram video shared by Ackermann before the event provided a glimpse of the seating arrangement, with Chalamet and Coppola positioned nearby. However, a TikTok video from the event revealed Jenner seated beside her beau. The pair appeared animated as they listened to Ackermann's address and celebrated the futuristic beauty collaboration.

The NYFW dinner saw Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet together, furthering their relationship. Sources say that the two are enjoying a simple and enjoyable romance, and their fans are closely following their appearances together, whether in Los Angeles or New York, have become the talk of the entertainment world, building anticipation for what the future holds for the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the talented actor.

FAQs

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet together?
Following multiple reports in April that said the two are dating, Jenner and Chalamet were photographed in public for the first time Sept. 4 at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles, where they also spent time making out.
How did Timothee Chalamet get famous?
Chalamet landed a few roles in feature films, including The Adderall Diaries (2015) and Miss Stevens (2016). Chalamet's breakthrough came in 2017 when he starred in Call Me by Your Name, an adaptation of André Aciman's 2007 novel about first love.
How old is Timothée?
Born on December 27, 1995, in New York City, this critically-acclaimed actor is currently 27 years old.
