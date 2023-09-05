Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet exchange a passionate kiss in public; appear to be madly in love at Beyoncé’s concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been the center of attention with their relationship rumors. But it looks like the duo decided to put those to rest for once and for all as they made their first ever public appearance. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made it to Labor Day. They appear to have celebrated by making their romance public at Beyoncé's birthday show. The duo was seen on the third night of the megastar's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles yesterday. They stayed tight in a video uploaded on Twitter (now X). Meanwhile, according to reports, the duo couldn’t help but be all over each other.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a passionate kiss at Beyoncé’s concert

At Beyoncé's concert last night in Los Angeles, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their extremely passionate romance public, piling on the PDA in front of a massive crowd and a bevy of stars.

According to videos received by TMZ, the couple got all over one another at Beyoncé's special birthday performance Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. They were in the VIP section with Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, and Justin and Hailey Bieber. Meanwhile, even Adele, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian attended the concert.

According to TMZ, the couple stayed close all night and kept locking lips right out in front of everyone. Jenner once even removed Chalamet’s hat and straightened his hair for him. In another video, Chalamet was seen smiling and conserving with his girlfriend, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, while he smoked a cigarette.

However, back in April, it was obvious that Jenner and Chalamet were dating. The Kardashians star’s car was spotted parked outside Chalamet’s house, and the two were reportedly spotted out on a taco run. However, there were rumors circulating that the two had broken up last month, but now it's evident that they are madly in love with one another.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are one of Hollywood's most private couples. Despite the fact that love rumors about the two began in April, the cosmetics entrepreneur and the actor did not make a public appearance together until yesterday.

The couple first met in May 2023, away from the spotlight. Jenner and Chalamet are said to be having a casual relationship. According to a source who told People, "the two have been casually seeing each other and have been trying to keep it low-key. Jenner is still putting her children first. Kylie enjoys dating, but her primary priority is being a mother.Their romantic connection is not serious.”

In the meantime, in June, Jenner and Chalamet were pictured together for the first time at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home. In August, there were rumors that the couple had broken up, but soon after, Jenner was spotted arriving at Chalamet’s home, leaving the fans confused up until now.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has been busy with her reality show, kids, and beauty brand. On the other hand, Timothée Chalamet will be seen in Wonka, which is set to be released this year in December.

