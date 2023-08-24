Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet 'make time' for each other amidst busy schedule, keeping relationship 'low-key'

In the midst of their bustling lives, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have found a way to nurture their romance discreetly. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple continues to cherish their connection. Contrary to recent rumors, a trustworthy source shared that Kylie and Timothée are still very much an item, choosing to keep things understated and relaxed for now.

Kylie and Timothee manage to find some moments together

Amidst their individual commitments and frequent travels, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet manage to find moments to be together. A well-informed insider revealed that both celebrities genuinely appreciate each other's company and take the time to prioritize their relationship. This insight comes after inaccurate reports earlier this month suggested they had parted ways. Despite their high-profile statuses, Kylie and Timothée's approach remains grounded and enjoyable, creating a strong bond between them.

Kylie and Timothee's quiet affection

While their fans eagerly anticipate news of their romance, neither Kylie nor Timothée has publicly acknowledged their relationship or made any official appearances as a couple. In a subtle yet telling gesture, Kylie was seen at Timothée's Beverly Hills home, and both attended a family gathering together. These quiet moments speak volumes about the depth of their connection.

Casual beginnings

Back in April, rumors of their romance began circulating, and an insider disclosed that the two were exploring their feelings for each other in a casual manner. Unlike Kylie's previous relationships, this experience was marked by novelty and excitement. The relationship's gradual progression allowed Kylie to savor the journey and genuinely have fun. As the summer months unfolded, sources confirmed that Kylie and Timothée were maintaining their relationship while moving at a comfortable pace. Recognizing her role as a mother to her children, Stormi and Aire, Kylie approached the romance with consideration. This patient and mindful approach reflects her commitment to being a devoted mother.

Co-Parenting and respect

Kylie's past with Travis Scott also continues to be a focus of attention. However, the former couple has admirably prioritized co-parenting their children, ensuring their well-being remains paramount. While they both navigate their own paths, Kylie and Travis maintain a positive co-parenting dynamic that centers on mutual respect and their children's happiness.

