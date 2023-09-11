Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spotted together again at the US Open amid cigarette controversy

Days after Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their first public appearance at Beyoncé's show for the Renaissance tour in LA, the rumored couple was spotted once again. This time, they chose a gameday to hang out. A lot of the celebrities were spotted watching the Tennis Championship. However, Kylie and Timothee were the ones who took away the most limelight. Here's everything to know about the couple's appearance.

Timothée and Kylie attended the US Open

The world had its eyes on the match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. A lot of celebrities made appearances. Some of the popular names include Mindy Kaling, Amanda Seyfried, Cara Delevinge, and Rachel Brosnahan. But it was this couple that grabbed the most eyeballs. That's right, not only were the two spotted on the TV screens of the people watching the show, but even the official Twitter account of the US Open went on to share the video of these two. Well, this was particularly interesting to watch.

As the game went on, both of the stars seemed invested and equally nervous as they watched the game. Timothee was wearing a grey t-shirt while adorning a black jacket over it. Meanwhile, Kylie chose a simple black top to go for the day. Before this, the couple was spotted at Beyoncé's LA show for her tour. At the time, the video of Timothée smoking went viral and faced backlash from fans. The couple was also spotted kissing at the event which courted a lot of attention and made headlines.

Recently, a source told People on September 5 that the budding romance is “fun and uncomplicated” for Jenner. “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the source said. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids. He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.” All updates from the world of Pop Culture will be presented right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet exchange a passionate kiss in public; appear to be madly in love at Beyoncé’s concert