Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet wear cheerful smiles as they exit birthday party together

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are the most sizzling couple in town. After their first public appearance at Beyoncé's concert, the couple has come to the limelight a handful of times. The most exciting one was the time when Kylie ended up flashing the screen of her phone only to reveal the wallpaper of Timothée on it at the Milan Fashion Week. This time around, the couple was spotted in Paris, leaving a birthday party together.

Kylie and Timothée attend a birthday party together

A Twitter, now X, account by the name of @Bellaisasphrodid posted the video of Kylie and Timothée leaving a birthday party. This video was taken along with other paparazzi that were standing outside the place. While Kylie was wearing sunglasses in the dark, her partner was fully hooded in black. It was all smiles from the side of the Jenner sisters. The 4-second clip is more than enough to tell that Kylie was happy. This is one of the several times that the couple was spotted in public.

You can check out the video right here

Kylie and Timothée's dating timeline

As per Glamour, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's dating timeline began in early April 2023 when rumors of their relationship surfaced on the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi. Reports suggested that they might attend Coachella together, but neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. On April 13, Jenner's car was spotted at Chalamet's Beverly Hills home, followed by a 'secret date' at a taco spot in L.A.

However, they didn't go public at Coachella, with sources claiming that Jenner wanted to keep things private and have fun with her friends. Around April 17, a source confirmed that they were indeed dating but keeping things casual. This surprising pairing caused a buzz on social media, with fans expressing their shock and skepticism. In July, Jenner's ex, Travis Scott, seemingly referenced Chalamet in a song, adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship. In August, there were rumors of a breakup, but TMZ quickly debunked them, asserting that the couple was intentionally avoiding the public eye.

Finally, on September 4, 2023, Jenner and Chalamet were seen kissing and cuddling at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, providing strong evidence of their relationship. On September 21, 2023, Jenner further confirmed their relationship by using a picture of herself and Chalamet as her phone's lock screen. Despite the lack of official confirmation, their actions and public appearances suggest that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are indeed a couple.

