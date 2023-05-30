Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s alleged relationship ‘not serious’? Here’s what we know

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s rumored relationship has a new update. The duo apparently like spending time together, albeit without any label attached to them.

A source close to Jenner told PEOPLE that she and the Dune actor continue to spend time together whenever they are in the Kardashians star’s native place Los Angeles.

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the source shared, before adding that her and Timothee’s relationship is ‘not serious’.

More on Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s alleged relationship

In early April, fan-favorite celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi posted a blind item claiming that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are the new couple in town.

A few days later, a source close to the pair told US Weekly the Kylie Cosmetics founder is willing to see how things develop with the Call Me By Your Name actor. The insider went on to describe Chalamet as "very charming" and "easy to talk to," adding, "Timothée is a total gentleman and treats Kylie with respect." They went on to say that the actor "makes her [Kylie] laugh". At the time, sources also told PEOPLE that the pair "have a lot to chat about." They further added that Kylie “just wants to date without any pressure."

On Thursday morning, May 25, the beauty mogul’s car was spotted at the Dune actor’s house. As per Page Six, Kylie’s car was seen making a quick pitstop at Timothee’s house before it headed out again. However, it was not clear if Kylie was inside.

On the professional front, Timothee will be soon seen in Dune: Part Two. He will also feature in Wonka which is an original film project slated to release later this year. On the other hand, Kylie features in the popular reality show The Kardashians which airs every Thursday night on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet growing stronger? Reality star's car spotted leaving actor's mansion