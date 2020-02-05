Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'closer than ever', thanks to their daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie also took to Instagram to give us a good look at went down in 'Stormi World' and also shared pictures of Stormi's baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Exes Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had all of us confused when the former couple came together to host a dreamy birthday party for their daughter Stormi Webster recently. The beauty mogul and rapper looked super happy as they put on a united front for their daughter's second birthday. Kylie also took to Instagram to give us a good look at went down in 'Stormi World' and also shared pictures of Stormi's baby daddy. From the looks of it, the exes were inseparable. Now, a latest report in E! suggests that Kylie and Travis are closer than ever.

A source told the publication, "Kylie and Travis are not officially back together but are pros at co-parenting Stormi at this point. Stormi keeps them very close and they are on amazing terms. Organizing Stormi's birthday party and her day-to-day life has brought Travis and Kylie closer than ever."

Despite spending so much time together, the former couple are not planning to make it official as yet. The insider added, "They have not had a deep discussion about getting back together and are very happy at the stage they are at right now. It has been brought up many times but they are going with the flow."

Check out some of the pictures from Stormi's birthday shared by Kylie

Apart from this birthday, Travis had even joined Kylie's family and the Kardashians for Thanksgiving last year. And recently, they all took a trip to Disney Island. What are your thoughts on Kylie and Travis? Let us know in the comments below.

